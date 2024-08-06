Leopard killed after being hit by truck on Morni road in Panchkula

A leopard died after being hit by a truck on the national highway near the Morni T-Point in Panchkula on Sunday. The wildlife department was alerted, following which officials responded to the scene and removed the carcass. (HT)

The leopard was crossing the road from the hilly area towards the city, when a speeding truck hit it. The wildlife department was alerted, following which officials responded to the scene and removed the carcass. Residents of the area have for long been demanding enforcement of safe speed limit on this route.