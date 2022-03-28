Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Leopard spotted on CCTV, panic in Mohali’s Nayagaon area

Swinging into action, the Mohali wildlife department set up a cage to trap the wild cat and advised people to stay indoors through announcements
A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, has also been deployed in the area. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 03:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Panic gripped the residents of Nayagaon’s Kumaon Colony after a leopard was spotted in the footage of a CCTV camera on Saturday evening.

Mohali district forest officer (DFO), wildlife, Dharamveer said, “So far, no pug marks have been found in the area. So, we are not sure whether it was a leopard or some other animal. But we are not taking any chances. A team has been deployed to trap the animal in a cage and release it in a forest area safely.”

