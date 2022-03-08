Leprosy Home repair work: HC asks DC, others to appear in person on March 22

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Monday directed the secretary (social justice and empowerment), director (health), to the government of Himachal Pradesh, deputy commissioner, Shimla, and district welfare officer, Shimla district, to appear personally before the court on March 22 to explain as to why compliance of the orders regarding the inspection of the Leprosy Home situated at Leprosy Colony, Phagli, Shimla, and its necessary repair work was not done.

A division bench comprising chief justice Mohammad Rafiq and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition filed by Neeraj Shashwat who has alleged that leprosy patients have been allotted a building at Fagli, Shimla, by the government almost a decade ago and since then no maintenance has been undertaken by the State in that building. He has further alleged that there is a lack of basic amenities like toilets and proper water facilities. The electric fittings are in a dangerous condition, windows and doors are broken, there is leakage in the sewerage system due to which patients have to go to the toilet in open.

He has alleged that the matter was taken up with various authorities but none of them had shown any interest to improve the condition of these deprived people. The petitioner had requested to issue directions to the state to provide and maintain the basic amenities in the leprosy colony with immediate effect as the winter season was about to set in.

The court had directed the deputy commissioner, Shimla, to inspect the said Leprosy Home and ensure necessary repairing work, within a period of four weeks.