Less than 1,000 cases reported in Haryana

After weeks, Haryana on Thursday reported less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases in a day bringing down the number of active cases to 12,688. The decline in cases after the peak period during the second wave of Covid is now in its fourth week.

The state recorded 980 new cases, 2,889 recoveries and 71 deaths on Thursday, according to the medical bulletin.

The day’s positivity rate was 2.49% and recovery rate went beyond 97%. About 44,000 individuals were tested for the virus on Thursday.

North-western districts of Hisar and Sirsa led the charts with 1,260 and 1,229 active cases, respectively. They were followed by Gurugram with 957 active cases and Karnal with 939 cases. Nuh with 77 and Charkhi Dadri with 62 active cases were the lowest on the infection chart.

With 900 virus caused deaths, Hisar district led in terms of causalities, followed by Gurugram (835), Faridabad (709), Karnal (507), Bhiwani (505), Rohtak (484), Ambala (483), Jind (458), Panipat (448), and Fatehabad (404).