Lesser tax on pencil sharpeners relief for students: Punjab finance minister

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday thanked the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council for accepting the state’s demand of lowering GST on pencil sharpeners from 18% to 12%.

Participating in the 49th GST Council meeting, held under the chairpersonship of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, Cheema said that this decision would provide some relief to students and their parents.

Cheema had opposed the proposal of considering the GST on pencil sharpeners at 18% instead of the existing slab of 12%, while participating in the 48th meeting of the GST Council through video conferencing on December 17.

Cheema also thanked the GST Council for deciding to clear the entire pending balance GST compensation for June 2022. He said this decision would help the state in getting ₹995 crore as balance GST compensation pending for June 2022.

On the issue of GST Tribunal, Cheema said this power should be given to the states to strengthen the federal structure of the nation rather than establishing the Appellate Tribunal at the national level. He added that the selection of state member for the tribunal should also be decided by the state itself. He said that the state government would study the final draft amendments to the GST laws for its comments.