LeT militant killed in encounter in Baramulla
One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
The militant was identified as Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Baramulla’s Pattan. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militant opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated. An AK rifle, two magazines and 30 rounds were recovered from the encounter spot.
“Killed terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat of Pattan Baramulla, active since 5/2022 and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. 01 AK rifle, 2 magazines and 30 rounds recovered,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Police said Bhat had joined militancy recently and had been active since May. On July 30, a militant was killed and three security personnel, including two army jawans, were wounded in a gunfight at Wanigam village in Baramulla district, police officials said. A sniffer dog, Axel, was also killed in the operation.
2 hybrid militants arrested in Sopore
The arrested accused are Tariq Ahmad Wani and Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, both residents of old Airfield, Rangreth Srinagar. A police spokesperson said based on specific input about movement of militants, a joint naka was established by the police along with the Indian army (32RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF, 92Bn) at Hadipora, Rafiabad.
“During checking, the joint party intercepted two suspicious persons coming from Lorihama link road towards Haddipora, who on seeing the security foces tried to flee, but were tactfully apprehended,” a police spokesperson said.
During the search, two pistols, two pistol magazines along with 11 live cartridges were recovered from their possession
“The arrested duo were searching for an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians.”
-
Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
-
Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell
A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab's advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit's legal cell. Bipan Ghai's appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party's state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson.
-
Train services on 11 routes cancelled as farmers stage protest in Punjab
The Ferozepur railway division either cancelled or rescheduled the services of trains on 11 routes due to the farmers rail-roko' protest on Sunday. The farmers, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group comprising at least 40 farm organisations, protested to primarily seek the implementation of minimum support price for crops. Eight trains were rescheduled, whereas two were stationed at the Abohar railway station.
-
Jobless teachers protesting against govt detained in Punjab’s Sunam
Punjab Police rounded up hundreds of unemployed physical training instructors protesting against the state government in Sunam on Sunday. Cops have also initiated action under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC against the detainees, who were released in the evening. They were protesting outside the venue where a state-level function was organised to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in the event.
-
BFUHS V-C row: IMA seeks dismissal of Punjab health minister
Amid the ongoing row over the incident wherein vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Human Sciences, Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur was made to lie on 'dirty' bed by the Indian Medical Council Punjab on Sunday, health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said that there might have been some 'conspiracy' behind the incident. IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Maan stated that the minister was not even aware of the protocols.
