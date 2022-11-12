LeT militants, handlers booked for threatening Kashmir journalists

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) against militants and handlers belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), one of its offshoots, for sending threat letters to journalists in Kashmir.

The accused had issued threats to some news outlets and journalists based in Srinagar through a blog, The Kashmir Fight, blaming them for giving the terrorism tag to banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami in their news reports. The blog also blamed the news outlets for being “hand-in-glove with the government”.

“Anybody related to these media houses will be responsible to his/her condition to fall upon them in coming times,” reads the letter attributed to the blog.

“Case registered against handlers, active terrorists & OGWs of terror outfit LeT & its offshoot TRF for online publication & dissemination of a direct threat letter to Journalists & reporters based in Kashmir. FIR No. 82/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153B, 124A & 506 IPC in shergari PS.(sic),” Srinagar police said in a tweet.

