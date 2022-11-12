Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / LeT militants, handlers booked for threatening Kashmir journalists

LeT militants, handlers booked for threatening Kashmir journalists

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 08:21 PM IST

The accused had issued threats to some news outlets and journalists based in Srinagar through a blog, The Kashmir Fight, blaming them for giving the terrorism tag to banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami in their news reports. The blog also blamed the news outlets for being “hand-in-glove with the government”

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) against militants and handlers belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), one of its offshoots, for sending threat letters to journalists in Kashmir. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) against militants and handlers belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), one of its offshoots, for sending threat letters to journalists in Kashmir.

The accused had issued threats to some news outlets and journalists based in Srinagar through a blog, The Kashmir Fight, blaming them for giving the terrorism tag to banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami in their news reports. The blog also blamed the news outlets for being “hand-in-glove with the government”.

“Anybody related to these media houses will be responsible to his/her condition to fall upon them in coming times,” reads the letter attributed to the blog.

“Case registered against handlers, active terrorists & OGWs of terror outfit LeT & its offshoot TRF for online publication & dissemination of a direct threat letter to Journalists & reporters based in Kashmir. FIR No. 82/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153B, 124A & 506 IPC in shergari PS.(sic),” Srinagar police said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP