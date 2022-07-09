LeT terrorist associate held in J&K’s Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army’s 22 RR arrested a hybrid terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

The terrorist was identified as Mohd Iqbal Bhat, a resident of Tilgam Payeen. He was caught at a checkpoint in Kreeri area.

He was apprehended along with arms and ammunition, the police said.

Incriminating materials, include one pistol, a pistol magazine and seven rounds, have also been recovered from him.

According to the police, the terrorist has been actively involved in providing logistics support for terror activities and was in touch with Pakistani terrorists Saifullah and Abu Zarar.