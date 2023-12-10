L-G asks young entrepreneurs to avail new opportunities

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called upon young entrepreneurs to take advantage of new opportunities being made available to them in Jammu and Kashmir and strengthen the local to go global.

Addressing ‘Mahotsav 2023’ organised by LEAD, an initiative of professionals working towards sustainable development of UTs of J&K and Ladakh, Sinha said, “In today’s age dominated by algorithms, the entrepreneurs can upgrade the business and marketing skill in promotion of unique local products. Vocal for the local initiative is full of dynamism & potential to put the J&K on a higher growth path”

He informed that flagship programmes, like, one district one product and district export hub are providing opportunities to artisans, and agro-based industries to exploit the potential, increase the share of their exclusive products in growing global demand and strengthen brand positioning of unique crafts.