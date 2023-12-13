LG Manoj Sinha releases Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust’s Panchang

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday released Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust’s Panchang 2024, at Raj Bhawan here. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (PTI file)

Sinha congratulated the editorial team, members of the Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust and Vidwat Parishad. ‘Panchang’ will provide information about religious rituals, auspicious occasions and festivals.

Padam Shri Prof Vishwa Murti Shastri; Pawan Kumar Shastri, president Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust; Gurdas Sharma, general secretary of the Trust; Raj Kumar and Koushal, trustees; Sharat Sharma member Jammu Yatri Bhawan and Dr Laxmi Dutt Shastri of Vidwat Parishad were present on the occasion.

Members of the Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust also sought the intervention of the LG for increasing the frequency of trains from Jammu to Dehradun from weekly to daily basis. Sinha assured the members of the Trust that the matter would be taken up with the authorities concerned for appropriate action.