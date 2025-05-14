Life in Punjab’s border villages | ‘We’re home during day, retreat to safer places at night’

Once bitten, twice shy. Residents of border villages in Ferozepur and Fazilka are unwilling to stay at home during the night even though 72 hours have passed since the announcement of India-Pakistan ceasefire was made. Many visit their villages during the day to tend to their fields and livestock but retreat to safer places before sunset. Some have also shifted their valuables and other belongings to safer places. (HT File)

“We don’t trust Pakistan. Ceasefire or not, they’ve broken peace before,” said Satwant Singh of Tendiwala village in Ferozepur.

“A few young men stay behind for night patrols, but families—especially those with children—prefer to stay away,” said Jaswinder Singh of Ghatti Rajjo Ke.

“People here are deeply distrustful of Pakistan’s intentions. Despite the ceasefire, fear persists,” said Kikar Singh, former sarpanch of the border village of Palla Megha in Ferozepur.

While the administration maintains that the situation is under control, a drone sighting near the Mamdot area in Ferozepur on Monday night, fuelled fresh anxiety among the residents.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate, Ferozepur, Deepshikha Sharma, confirmed that while the situation remains peaceful, schools were closed purely as a precautionary step.

In Kadar Bakhsh village, located 7 km from Fazilka and barely 400 metres from the international border, life is far from normal. “Our village is surrounded on three sides by Pakistan, and we’re constantly afraid of getting caught in the cross-border violence,” said Darshan Singh, 57, a resident of the village.

Another resident, Om Prakash, 47, says, “Even after the ceasefire, our streets are deserted, homes are locked, and kitchen fires remain out. Fear still rules the nights.”