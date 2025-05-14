Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Life in Punjab’s border villages | ‘We’re home during day, retreat to safer places at night’

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur
May 14, 2025 09:22 AM IST

In Kadar Bakhsh village, located 7 km from Fazilka and barely 400 metres from the international border, life is far from normal. “Our village is surrounded on three sides by Pakistan, and we’re constantly afraid of getting caught in the cross-border violence,” said Darshan Singh, 57, a resident of the village.

Once bitten, twice shy. Residents of border villages in Ferozepur and Fazilka are unwilling to stay at home during the night even though 72 hours have passed since the announcement of India-Pakistan ceasefire was made.

Many visit their villages during the day to tend to their fields and livestock but retreat to safer places before sunset. Some have also shifted their valuables and other belongings to safer places. (HT File)
Many visit their villages during the day to tend to their fields and livestock but retreat to safer places before sunset. Some have also shifted their valuables and other belongings to safer places. (HT File)

Many visit their villages during the day to tend to their fields and livestock but retreat to safer places before sunset. Some have also shifted their valuables and other belongings to safer places.

“We don’t trust Pakistan. Ceasefire or not, they’ve broken peace before,” said Satwant Singh of Tendiwala village in Ferozepur.

“A few young men stay behind for night patrols, but families—especially those with children—prefer to stay away,” said Jaswinder Singh of Ghatti Rajjo Ke.

“People here are deeply distrustful of Pakistan’s intentions. Despite the ceasefire, fear persists,” said Kikar Singh, former sarpanch of the border village of Palla Megha in Ferozepur.

While the administration maintains that the situation is under control, a drone sighting near the Mamdot area in Ferozepur on Monday night, fuelled fresh anxiety among the residents.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate, Ferozepur, Deepshikha Sharma, confirmed that while the situation remains peaceful, schools were closed purely as a precautionary step.

In Kadar Bakhsh village, located 7 km from Fazilka and barely 400 metres from the international border, life is far from normal. “Our village is surrounded on three sides by Pakistan, and we’re constantly afraid of getting caught in the cross-border violence,” said Darshan Singh, 57, a resident of the village.

Another resident, Om Prakash, 47, says, “Even after the ceasefire, our streets are deserted, homes are locked, and kitchen fires remain out. Fear still rules the nights.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Life in Punjab’s border villages | ‘We’re home during day, retreat to safer places at night’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On