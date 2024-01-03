‘Life Saving Bank’ to bolster healthcare for pregnant women in remote Spiti valley

Looking to ensure healthcare for pregnant women living in the state’s geographically remote Spiti valley, the administration is set to launch a Life Saving Bank initiative. The bank, which will be officially launched on January 26, is part of a larger campaign that promises to address the challenges faced by the region’s population (iStock)

The bank, which will be officially launched on January 26, is part of a larger campaign that promises to address the challenges faced by the region’s population. It will provide financial aid to expecting mothers initially, with plans to extend assistance to patients battling chronic illnesses like cancer and heart conditions.

The Spiti valley, a cold desert located at an altitude of 14,000 ft above sea level in the state’s tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, is one of the highest inhabited places in the world and healthcare facilities are limited. The region has only five primary healthcare centres and 10 sub-centers, with only one hospital in Kaza, the administrative headquarters of Spiti.

The valley, covering 7,828.9 sq km, is sparsely populated with 17,104 persons inhabiting the region according to the 2011 census. The figure roughly translates to a density of 2 inhabitants per sq km. Notably, the region’s population growth rate over the decade 2001-2011 was -5%.

The Life Saving Bank Committee will comprise heads of various government offices in Kaza as member secretaries, with a prescribed fee mandated for every member. The initiative seeks to alleviate the financial burden on pregnant women, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring they are not forced to seek assistance elsewhere.

Kaza additional district magistrate Rahul Jain expressed hope about garnering support for the project from the community, emphasising that the bank’s revenue growth will enable extending help to individuals facing life-threatening diseases.

The primary objective of the Life Saving Bank is to provide comprehensive support to pregnant women, particularly those who struggle to afford expenses related to childbirth. It will convene meetings when assistance requests arise, which will require a mandatory 50% from members as well as the committee chairperson.

In case the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) is not able to attend the meeting, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) will preside over the meeting. When both officials are unavailable, the block medical officer will be in-charge.

Government employees will sustain the initiative, contributing with a nominal fee, which has been categorised into four groups — ₹100 for Class 1, ₹50 for Class 2, ₹30 for Class 3, and ₹20 for Class 4. Heads of the government departments will collect fees on the 10th of each month, depositing them at the ADC office in Kaza by 15th. The collected funds will be transparently displayed on the notice board of each department and deposited into a designated account. Additionally, departments have the option to appoint their nodal officer to handle correspondence related to the initiative.

Applicants seeking assistance can submit their applications to the BMO office at least 30 days in advance. In cases involving serious illnesses, a two-member committee of doctors, chaired by the BMO, will assess the situation before forwarding the case to the Life Saving Bank Committee for a final decision. Financial aid will only be granted following a thorough assessment of all necessary documents.

The Life Saving Bank is being tipped as a positive step towards empowering marginalised communities in Spiti.