Lift blockade outside ethanol unit or face action: Ferozepur administration to protesters

The district administration on Friday apprised protesters sitting in front of Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol- ethanol making unit located at Mansurwal village in Zira, Ferozepur, to move 300 metres away from its main gate as ordered by Punjab and Haryana high court or face the consequences.

Deputy commissioner Amrit Singh along with senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba and a battery of officials visited the spot and interacted with protesters.

They asked protesters to not obstruct the entry and exit point of the factory, which has been lying closed since July 26, two days after the protest started.

“The administration has made several attempts to resolve the issue. After the protesters alleged that the groundwater was being polluted by the unit, leading to spread of cancer among humans and deaths of animals, water samples were collected from six spots decided by the protesters. Now when the NGT has stated that nothing was found in the water samples, the protesters are not accepting the findings and remain adamant on shutting down the factory, which is unlawful,” said Amrit Singh.

“In case they do abide by the orders of the high court, we will explore other options,” she said.

The plant is owned by former SAD MLA Deep Malhotra.