Light snow, showers likely in Jammu and Kashmir today

Light snow and rains are expected to hit Kashmir valley, starting Tuesday night, as clouds have started to gather over the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir meteorological (MeT) department said that sky will remain partly cloudy on Wednesday and there were 50% chances of light snowfall.

“There’s also a possibility of light to moderate snow over north and north-west of Kashmir, mainly over higher reaches and very light rain/snow at scattered places in plains of Kashmir later tonight,” said director J&K MeT, Sonam Lotus.

He said there is no forecast of any major rain or snow till December 23. “There is no forecast of any severe weather conditions in the coming days,” he said.

The harsh 40-day winter period of the Kashmir valley - Chillai Kalan - starts from December 21. All the weather stations in Kashmir again witnessed sub-zero temperatures last night with Srinagar recording -2.6 °C. Nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the 10th day on Tuesday with the mercury plunging to - 5.6 °C in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir. In south Kashmir, the mountain resort of Pahalgam recorded a night temperature of 2.8 °C. It was -4.5 °C in Konibal, - 3.5 °C in Kupwara, and -2.6 °C in Qazigund.

Lotus said that below-zero temperatures in Valley was a normal winter issue.