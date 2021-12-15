Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Light snow, showers likely in Jammu and Kashmir today
chandigarh news

Light snow, showers likely in Jammu and Kashmir today

The Jammu and Kashmir meteorological (MeT) department said that sky will remain partly cloudy on Wednesday and there were 50% chances of light snowfall.
The harsh 40-day winter period of the Kashmir valley - Chillai Kalan - in Jammu and Kashmir starts from December 21. (HT File/Representational image)
The harsh 40-day winter period of the Kashmir valley - Chillai Kalan - in Jammu and Kashmir starts from December 21. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Light snow and rains are expected to hit Kashmir valley, starting Tuesday night, as clouds have started to gather over the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir meteorological (MeT) department said that sky will remain partly cloudy on Wednesday and there were 50% chances of light snowfall.

“There’s also a possibility of light to moderate snow over north and north-west of Kashmir, mainly over higher reaches and very light rain/snow at scattered places in plains of Kashmir later tonight,” said director J&K MeT, Sonam Lotus.

He said there is no forecast of any major rain or snow till December 23. “There is no forecast of any severe weather conditions in the coming days,” he said.

The harsh 40-day winter period of the Kashmir valley - Chillai Kalan - starts from December 21. All the weather stations in Kashmir again witnessed sub-zero temperatures last night with Srinagar recording -2.6 °C. Nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the 10th day on Tuesday with the mercury plunging to - 5.6 °C in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir. In south Kashmir, the mountain resort of Pahalgam recorded a night temperature of 2.8 °C. It was -4.5 °C in Konibal, - 3.5 °C in Kupwara, and -2.6 °C in Qazigund.

Lotus said that below-zero temperatures in Valley was a normal winter issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out