Light snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir Valley

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 29, 2024 04:10 PM IST

Meteorological department forecasts cloudy weather in Valley over the next two days with possibility of light rain/snow in north and central Kashmir. 

Several places in the higher reaches of Kashmir on Tuesday received light snowfall and the meteorological department has forecast cloudy weather for two days with a possibility of light rain or snow in the upper areas of the Valley, officials said in Srinagar.

People participating in the Run for Unity that was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah as a part of National Unity Day celebrations to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
People participating in the Run for Unity that was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah as a part of National Unity Day celebrations to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Some areas, such as Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, and Minimarg on the Srinagar-Leh highway, experienced light snowfall early on Tuesday morning, the officials said.

They said there have been reports of light snowfall in a few other areas as well.

The meteorological department has forecast generally cloudy weather in Kashmir over two days from Tuesday, with a possibility of light rain/light snow, especially in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir.

The Met office has said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry afterwards till the first week of November.

Srinagar and other weather stations across the valley experienced relatively warmer nights for this time of the season. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius on Monday night, which was 7.4 degrees above the normal, the officials said.

They said the deviation in the normal minimum temperature across the valley ranged from 6.3 to 8.1 degrees for this time of the season.

The maximum temperature has remained a few degrees above the normal over the last few days.

