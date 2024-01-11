Liquor trader charred to death after car catches fire near Payal

A liquor trader was charred to death when his car caught fire after crashing into a tree at Kaddon-Payal road near Bishanpura village in Khanna, police said on Thursday. The impact of the collision was so strong that the tree split into two parts and the car was damaged badly. Singh was living in Payal for the past few months due to his business. (Getty image)

The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames. The charred body of the occupant, identified as Sher Singh, 37, of Una of Himachal Pradesh, was found on the driving seat.

The incident was reported around 12 am on Wednesday late. Onlookers noticed the flames and informed the police and fire brigade.

According to the police, the victim was going towards Payal from Doraha in his Maruti Suzuki Swift car. Due to dense fog and darkness, he failed to notice the tree and crashed into it. The car caught flames after the crash and he did not get a chance to come out of the vehicle.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Nikhil Garg stated that it is suspected that the man struggled to come out of the car, but failed. The police has sent the body to the civil hospital for post mortem and informed his family members.