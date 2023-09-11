Literati to take place in Chandigarh on Nov 24, 25 and 26

The 11th edition of Literati, the trilingual international literature festival of Chandigarh, will be organised on November 24, 25 and 26 this year. (From left): Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) members Puneet Girdhar; Reeta Rana; festival director (Literati) and founder chairperson CLS Sumita Misra; Deviyani Singh; and Affan Yesvi announcing details of this year’s Literati, the trilingual international literature festival (HT Photo)

Literati will kick off with an inaugural event on November 24 at Tagore Theatre, while the literary festival will be organised at the Lake Club, Chandigarh on November 25 and 26, said festival director and founder chairperson of the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), Sumita Misra, while launching the official website of the festival – www.theliterati.in

“We have completed a decade of hosting some of the top literary figures from across India and abroad in the City Beautiful. This festival brings together diverse minds on one platform with the sole aim to initiate dialogue, discourse, and discussion and explore creativity in different genres and forms,” said Misra.

The two-day festival will be hosted by the Chandigarh Literary Society with the support of the UT administration. The theme for the 11th edition is ‘Navras’ and Canada is the official country partner for this year, she added.

“Our aim is to make Chandigarh the destination of choice for literature lovers, and for the festival to reflect the modern and vibrant spirit of the city. This year too we will host renowned authors in captivating discussions and sessions in multiple languages. Well-known personalities will engage in livewire debates. There will be exclusive performances and book launches as well,” said Misra.

Shedding light on the theme for this year, she said ancient Indian texts and the nine emotions explore different stages and phases of life: “Shringara explores love and beauty; hasya evokes humour and laughter; karuna stirs grief; raudra fires up rage; veera reflects heroism and courage; bhayanaka raises terror; bibhatsya invokes disgust; adbutha leaves one with surprise and wonder; and shantha brings peace and tranquillity. It’s from these expressions, experiences, and impressions that stories emerge.”

