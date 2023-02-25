Lithium reserves in Reasi: Before securing deposits, govt may have to rehabilitate people

Since the discovery of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves in Reasi district’s Salal Haimana area, not much progress has been made in securing the ‘white gold’ spread over 2 sq km of the area because the government first has to mull rehabilitation of the people. “No demarcation or fencing has been done as yet because the area is populated and they have to be rehabilitated first before doing anything on the ground,” said district mineral officer Shafiq Ahmed. 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves were discovered in Reasi district’s Salal Haimana area. (PTI)

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal (relating to or denoting a metal other than iron or steel) and is one of the key components in EV batteries. The reserves were situated in Salal Kotli village, around 22 to 23 kms from Reasi district headquarters.

“It is a hilly area comprising forest land and private land with Chenab river flowing nearby. It has around 50 to 60 houses, a higher secondary school and a road that connects Reasi with Mahore. The government may have to rehabilitate the people first,” he said.

A senior official said, “It is still at a very early stage and nothing much has been done since the Geological Survey of India found the reserves.”

The Geological Survey of India for the first time established 5.9 million tonnes inferred resources (G3) of lithium in Salal-Haimana area.

Initially, bauxite was found in the ore but in further surveys, lithium, titanium and aluminium were discovered in it.

It may be stated here that total lithium deposits with China are 5.1 million tones and with the USA 7.9 MT. The world is drifting away from gasoline-fueled combustion engines and as a result, the demand for lithium, nickel, cobalt and other metals that go into lithium-ion batteries is seeing an upward trend across the globe.

