News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 37-year-old patient jumps off sixth floor at Chandigarh’s GMCH-32, dies

37-year-old patient jumps off sixth floor at Chandigarh’s GMCH-32, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 23, 2023 03:30 AM IST

Police said the man, who hailed from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, was admitted at the hospital on August 9 and was under treatment in the male medical ward on sixth floor in Block C

A 37-year-old liver disease patient died after jumping off the sixth floor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on Tuesday night.

As per information, the patient was walking in the sixth-floor corridor around 10.30 pm, when he suddenly jumped off, sustaining multiple serious injuries. (iStock)
As per information, the patient was walking in the sixth-floor corridor around 10.30 pm, when he suddenly jumped off, sustaining multiple serious injuries. (iStock)

Police said the man, who hailed from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, was admitted at the hospital on August 9 and was under treatment in the male medical ward on sixth floor in Block C. He worked at Jagadhri in Yamunanagar, Haryana.

As per information, he was walking in the sixth-floor corridor around 10.30 pm, when he suddenly jumped off, sustaining multiple serious injuries.

Scores of people gathered at the spot and informed the police control room (PCR), following which the Sector 34 police were alerted.

The victim was put on ventilator support, but succumbed to his injuries. Police were yet to record statements or register a case till the filing of this report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out