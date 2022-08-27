Loan fraud: Chandigarh woman duped of 1.9 lakh

A woman from Manimajra has accused Punjab National Bank officials and an unidentified person for cheating her of ₹1.90 lakh.

In her complaint, Beena Kumari told police that she had a fixed deposit (FD) of ₹2 lakh with the PNB branch in Sector 9, Chandigarh.

She said the maturity date of the FD was October 14, 2021. But, when she requested bank officials for release of the maturity amount in 2022, she was told that a loan had been taken out on the fixed deposit.

Beena said she did not approve a loan and ₹ 1.90 lakh had been withdrawn fraudulently from her FD account. She added that the bank neither informed, nor sent her an SMS that the loan had been granted.

She said that the bank officials assured her that the money will be refunded and even took her signatures on few forms, but failed to do so. A cheating case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station against an unidentified person and officials of Punjab National Bank in Sector 9, Chandigarh.