ASI arrested on graft charges sent to one-day VB remand

A local court on Thursday remanded ASI Arun Kumar, who was arrested by the vigilance bureau (VB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹6,000 from an accused of kidnapping and assault, to one day in vigilance custody.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance bureau) Ravinderpal Singh said that the accused was produced before the court on Thursday.

ASI Arun Kumar was posted at Meharban police station. He allegedly demanded bribes from a labourer Kirpa Shankar of Punjabi Bagh and threatened him to get his bail cancelled in a case registered under sections of 365,323/34 of the IPC against him at Meharban Police Station.

According to the complainant, the accused ASI had already received ₹25,000 as bribe in instalments and had taken a bribe of ₹1500 from him on June 19, 2023. The complainant approached the VB and stated that the accused ASI was demanding ₹10,000 more, but the amount was later settled at ₹8,000. Out of this, ₹2000 was given to the accused ASI on June 20.

The VB officials had laid the trap on Wednesday and caught the ASI red handed while allegedly accepting the remaining ₹6000 from the complainant.

