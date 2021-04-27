Locals stop Amitsar-bound oxygen tanker in Haryana, supply delayed

A liquid oxygen tanker bound for Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Amritsar was stopped by locals in Haryana’s Panipat on Monday evening.

Officials said the protesters were concerned over the oxygen shortage in their own state.

The tanker was, however, allowed to move after intervention of Punjab chief secretary chief secretary Vini Mahajan, said state medical education and research minister OP Soni later in the evening.

The district administration had urged the Haryana Police to ensure hassle-free supply of oxygen to Amritsar amid the acute shortage. As per information, the police tried to pacify the protesters, but to no avail.

“On Monday, people in Panipat stopped the movement of a tanker carrying oxygen, which was being supplied to Amritsar. Due to this hindrance, GMCH will face a huge oxygen crisis as we are left with only a few hours of supply. Though we received a tanker from Mohali on Monday, we may still face shortage due to this roadblock,” GMCH medical superintendent Dr KD Singh had said. Also, oxygen vendors in the district are complaining of erratic supply from the government as they are unable to meet the demand of oxygen required by state-run and private hospitals. Chief secretary Mahajan’s said, “Due to the delayed departure of the tanker, we may face oxygen shortage at GMCH on Tuesday morning.”

