Lockdown clamped in Haryana till May 9

Amid the alarming rise in infections and fatalities in Haryana, the state government on Sunday imposed a seven-day lockdown in all 22 districts till May 9.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government announced the decision hours before the weekend lockdown imposed on Friday was to end at 5am on Monday in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad.

In a tweet, health minister Anij Vij said a complete lockdown will be imposed in the state for seven days starting May 3. Later, Khattar said they had no option except imposing a week-long lockdown as the number of cases were continuously increasing, and if the situation improves, the government may lift the lockdown before May 9.

“ We need people’s support in controlling the situation rather than police action. I urge people to stay inside their homes and venture out only for work,” the CM said.

In the run-up to announcing complete lockdown, the Haryana government had imposed curbs on indoor and outdoor gatherings, and funerals on April 5. The state had also imposed a night curfew, capped public gatherings, and issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ban the gathering of more than four persons, unless permitted.

The government had always been maintaining that lockdown was not the solution. “We want the situation to be dealt with strictness instead of imposing lockdown in the state,” Vij had said in April, calling for action against people violating Covid protocols.

In spite of these steps, in April the recovery rate dropped by 16% and the death toll rose from 3,164 on April 1 to 4,216 on April 30. April, as per the government data, was the deadliest month claiming 1,052 lives in 30 days.

On April 30, the government had imposed weekend lockdown in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts as these districts had been reporting around 70% of the total cases in the state.

No wheat procurement during Haryana lockdown

The Haryana government on Sunday announced that wheat procurement will be stopped in all mandis and procurement centres during the statewide seven-day lockdown till May 9. An official spokesperson said no gate pass will be issued for procurement during lockdown. Till May 2, 83.53 lakh tonnes of wheat had arrived in the mandis and around 81 lakh tonne wheat had been procured. Approximately, ₹9,270 crore was transferred directly to the accounts of farmers.

(With inputs from Rohtak)

