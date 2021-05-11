With the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, the UT administration on Monday extended the partial lockdown by another week.

The administration had clamped seven-day partial lockdown on May 4, which was to end at 5am on May 11. But now, it will continue till 5 am on May 18.

As such, non-essential shops will continue to remain closed. Night curfew, prohibiting public movement, will be implemented from 6pm to 5am.

Day time movement is allowed, but the administration has advised residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Also, in line with Haryana’s directions, UT has also curtailed gatherings at marriage functions. While earlier, 50 people were allowed, the number has been capped at 20. Besides, written permission from the deputy commissioner will be needed for the event. Even for funerals, the number has been reduced from 20 to 10, though no separate permission is required.

The decisions were taken at the Covid review meeting chaired by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “The current figures relating to the pandemic, including positivity rate, are dangerous. A 15-day continuous lockdown is what the health experts have suggested. So, we have extended the lockdown by one week. The results should be visible after two weeks are completed.”

But, if the situation did not improve, Parida said, the administration will rethink its strategy.

Lockdown extended in Chandigarh till May 18

Panchkula shut, partial curfew in Mohali

In neighbouring Panchkula, there is a complete lockdown till May 17, during which public movement is allowed only with an e-pass. Only 11 people are allowed at weddings.

In Mohali’s urban areas, shops are allowed to open on odd-even basis from 5am to 5pm, following which night curfew will remain in force from 6pm to 5am. But, all shops are allowed to remain open in villages. Weekend lockdown will continue, when only shops selling essentials will remain open. Four-wheelers can ferry only two people from the same house at a time, while only person should ride a two-wheeler.

Unified command centre for tricity

Keeping in view the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court for setting up a unified command centre for tricity, the administrator will be holding a meeting with the three chief secretaries on Tuesday.

“We will be discussing tricity’s Covid management during the chief secretaries’ meeting called by the administrator. Improvement in coordination with regard to the lockdown, accessibility to hospitals, oxygen supply and other measures will be taken up,” said Parida.

Badnore also directed top doctors to meet through video conference every day, where senior doctors from PGIMER should guide all concerned regarding new medications and up-to-date protocol for treatment of Covid patients. He also stressed that there should be an audit of each fatality, so to improve medical treatment and rectify lapses, if any.

30 areas notified as restricted zones

Two days after the UT administration declared 33 micro-containment zones, it added 30 more areas to the list on Monday. The affected areas are spread across Sectors 7, 20, 27, 28, 29, 33, 47, 48 (Astha Apartment), Manimajra, Govind Pura, Shanti Nagar, Modern Housing Complex, Mauli Jagran Complex, Mauli Jagran (Sunder Nagar), Behlana, Hallomajra, Kishangarh and Ram Darbar, Phase 2. District magistrate Mandip Singh Brar said regular screening and sanitation of these areas will continue, and residents were advised to strictly maintain social distancing norms, wear masks and follow hand hygiene.