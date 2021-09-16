Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lodhi Club Rd carjacking in Ludhiana cracked with arrest of four
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-3) Sameer Verma addressing the media regarding the carjackers’ gang at Single Window in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)
The gang was also involved in the August 25 robbery wherein they took away a couple’s Maruti Suzuki Brezza at gunpoint near J-Block of BRS Nagar
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 03:05 AM IST

Three days after an accountant was robbed of his Mahindra Scorpio, cash and gold at gunpoint on Lodhi Club Road on Sunday, police have cracked the case with the arrest of four members of a gang.

According to police, the accused – Surjit Singh, alias Makhan Singh, 49, of Ferozepur; Pooran Singh, alias Pannu, 28, of Ferozepur; Sahib Singh, alias Saba, 30, of Ferozepur; and Sobar Randhawa of Fatehgarh Churia Road – were also involved in the August 25 robbery wherein they took away a couple’s Maruti Suzuki Brezza at gunpoint near J-Block of BRS Nagar.

The robbed cars, besides two other stolen cars, a .32-bore pistol, stolen gold jewellery and two mobile phones have been recovered from their possession. Another gang member, Lakhvinder Singh of Ferozepur, remains at large.

“During investigation into both robberies, police tracked down the gang members. While Pooran, Sahib and Sobar were arrested on Tuesday, Surjit was caught on Wednesday. Their accomplice Lakhvir managed to flee,” additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-3) Sameer Verma said.

To commit these robberies, the gang used two Tata Indigo cars stolen from Jalandhar and Amritsar. These have been recovered, he added. Further investigation is underway.

