Lok Sabha polls: Anurag to file nomination papers on May 13, Kangana May 14

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut will be filing her nomination on May 14, whereas, Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Lok Sabha candidate from Hamirpur, and BJP candidate for Shimla seat Suresh Kashyap will file the nomination on May 13, said the Himachal state party president Rajeev Bindal BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal addressing the media during a press conference in Shimla on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing a press conference in Shimla.

BJP candidate for Dharamshala seat Sudhir Sharma will file his nomination on May 14 and Lahaul and Spiti candidate Ravi Thakur will be filing his nomination on May 9, Bindal added.

“BJP candidate for Kangra seat Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj, former MLAs Inderdutt Lakhanpal, Rajinder Rana and Devender Bhutto will file their nominations on May 10 for the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly by-polls respectively,” he said.

“The date for the filing of nomination for Gagret is yet to be finalised,” he said while addressing the media in Shimla.

Attacking the Congress government over Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, Bindal said the public is asking chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu about the implementation of the scheme. “People are asking when they will get the benefits of the scheme,” he said.

“The Congress government got the forms filled but the beneficiaries did not receive even a single penny. Now the forms are being filled out again, the people of the state want to know at which junk shop they should sell the earlier forms filled out ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. The people of Himachal want to know this from the chief minister,” he said, adding that the Congress leaders were making open statements in their public speeches to allure the public.

He further added that the public is still asking about the 1.5 lakh promised jobs in Himachal. “Leave aside the jobs, the job-providing institutions were closed and what’s more, the chief minister has backtracked on the party’s promise to provide 1 lakh government jobs in the first year,” he said.

