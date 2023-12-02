Long Island gurdwara mgmt apologises for Sandhu’s heckling incident

The Long Island gurdwara management has apologised to Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu for the unruly behaviour by some members of a congregation during his visit there over the weekend.

“We deeply apologise for any inconvenience caused and promise to ensure a smoother experience on your next visit,” the management committee of Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island Hicksville in New York said in a letter to the Ambassador on November 29.

Accompanied by India’s Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal, Sandhu visited the gurdwara in Long Island on Sunday, November 26. “Regrettably, an incident occurred during your visit, and we, the management of Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island Hicksville, the congregation and Giani Gubux Singh Gulshan strongly condemn such occurrences,” the letter said.

“We assure you that we will exercise extra caution during your next visit, taking measures to prevent any similar incidents,” said the management committee adding that the gurdwara wholeheartedly values and acknowledges the intimacy and harmony his visit brought among them.

“The congregation was elated to witness your presence and found immense value in your brief yet impactful speech. We were delighted to learn about your family background history during Giani Gurbux Singh Gulshan’s speech. We truly appreciate all efforts the Indian Government has been doing for the Afghan Sikhs and Hindus around the world since uncountable years,” the letter said.

When asked about the incident in New York over the weekend, a state department spokesperson told PTI, “Consistent with our obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the department is committed to taking all appropriate steps to protect diplomatic missions and their personnel.”