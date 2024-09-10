Long queues at Ludhiana’s Civil Hospital as doctors boycott work over demands

: Long queues of patients waiting for the outpatient department (OPD) to open was witnessed at the Civil Hospital here on Monday morning as doctors boycotted work in the first part of the day as part of their scheduled protest to press for their demands, including reinstatement assured career progression (ACP) and security for healthcare workers (HCWs). Doctors staging a protest against the state government regarding their demands at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

“I came here around 8am, but the OPD was closed. They say it will start at 11am,” said Surbhi Rawat, as she waited outside the registration counter. Many like her waited for the OPD to resume. The strike ended at 11am.

While initially the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) in a general body meeting on August 25 decided to shut the OPD from September 9 to 14, after the state government asked the body to moderate their protest as they carried discussions with the finance department and the announcement of a cabinet sub-committee headed by finance minister Harpal Cheema on September 11, the body decided to go on strike from 8am to 11 am from September 9 to 11.

The doctors’ body also threatened that if the meeting on September 11 doesn’t provide any resolution, then the OPD services will be totally suspended.

“The second phase, planned from September 12 onwards, may witness a complete closure of OPDs and suspension of related services,” read a release from the body.

The doctors’ bodies have been demanding restoration of their assured career progressions, security provisions for healthcare workers, regular/time-bound recruitment of medical officers and pending sixth pay commission arrears.