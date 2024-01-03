Long wait in queues, mad dash for fuel: How the day looked for Chandigarh motorists

From taking public transport to get to work to queuing up at filling stations for hours on, residents had a harrowing day on Tuesday. Heavy Rush at petrol pumps in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Neha Sharma, a resident of Mohali, said she was stranded in the middle of the road as her two-wheeler went out of fuel before she could reach a filling station. She was seen making frantic calls to get help before she could finally get fuel from the Sector 41 pump.

Chitra Singh a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, said, “I visited five petrol pumps but did not get petrol.”

Ankush Kumar, a resident of Sector 40, said, “I waited in the queue for half-an-hour at the Sector 43 petrol pump but couldn’t get the fuel. People were arguing with the station staff. I was completely out of fuel so I couldn’t have gone to anywhere else either. I have to take my family out of town on Wednesday.”

Some people turned to public transport and were seen anxiously waiting for at bus stands. Meanwhile in Mohali, drivers of the Punjab Roadways, PRTC and private bus companies also joined the truckers strike, adding to commuters’ problems.

Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra urged officials to use public transport, non-motorised vehicles, car-pooling, till the time the situation eases out so that fuel can be saved for emergency vehicles such as fire fighting vehicles, garbage collection, vehicles and others.