Chandigarh: Panel green-lights PU-PGI underpass

Hanging fire for over three years, the long-demanded pedestrian underpass between PGIMER and Panjab University is finally set to become a reality.

Around 10,000 people cross the busy stretch between PGIMER and PU daily. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After some minor changes to the project proposal, the sub-committee of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) has approved the amended design of the underpass, paving way for the work to begin.

For starters, the sewer and stormwater pipelines will be shifted before construction begins in September. Officials estimate the underpass, estimated to cost ₹7 crore, will be ready in a year.

The long-demanded pedestrian underpass between PGIMER and Panjab University is finally set to become a reality. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Approved by former UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in November 2019, the project was proposed, as around 10,000 people cross the busy stretch every day.

Apart from allowing safe passage to pedestrians, the underpass will also help in hassle-free movement of vehicular traffic, thereby minimising accidents and congestion.

Changes suggested

In a recent meeting, before granting its nod, the sub-panel of CHCC, chaired by Sumit Kaur, directed the engineering department to increase the distance between the ramp edge and the curve, shift the elevator in line with the landing of the staircase to create some waiting area in front, remove shops on one side, reduce the width of the corridor/passage, install public art on one side of the corridor, explore the possibility of increasing the width of the entrance and shift the column.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee also directed the department to ensure a foolproof drainage system, on the lines of the Sector 16/17 underpass.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said now the architect department will make changes to the design. “After that, we will prepare the estimate. Meanwhile, the municipal corporation is expected to start the work of shifting underground pipelines from the spot in September, as we have already transferred funds of around ₹70 lakh to MC.”

MC chief engineer NP Sharma said they had already awarded the work to an agency, and once the final design was cleared, work will commence within two weeks.

The UT architect department has already amended the project design once after both PGIMER and PU refused to allocate spare land of 60 square yards on both sides for a pedestrian underpass. The revised design has been modified to accommodate the existing site conditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON