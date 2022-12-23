LOP Bajwa flays Punjab govt for not distributing ration to poor

Congress leader and leader of opposition (LOP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday criticised the Bhagwant Mann government for its failure to distribute food grains to the poor sections of the state covered under Public Distribution System (PDS) as per National Food Security (NFS) Act.

Bajwa said there have been reports from various parts of Punjab where people have lined up in large numbers outside the fair price ration depots but are unable to get the wheat or rice grains under controlled rates. He said this was yet another failure of the state government which made tall claims of distributing the food grains to the poor sections of the state right at their doorstep.

“People are forced to queue up for many days outside these depots but then have to return back home disappointed after the depot holders tell them they have not received the food consignment from the state government agencies,” the Congress leader claimed in a press statement.