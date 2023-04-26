Security remains lax in Ludhiana civil hospital

A week after a new-born was stolen from the mother child hospital wing of Lord Mahavir Civil hospital, the hospital authorities have taken no concrete measures to upgrade the security standards at the facility.

Apart from the security, visitors, including children from the lady wing next door, were spotted entering covid isolation ward at civil hospital without face masks. (Manish/HT)

The health facility has only 12 security guards, working across three shifts, to watch the three multi-storey hospital buildings. One of the security guards is posted outside the emergency ward, second outside the mother and child wing and the third guard is posted outside the main hospital building, that houses offices of the senior medical officer (SMO).

“How is it that one person is expected to take care of the entire two-storey building where hundreds of patients and their attendants visit daily? If I go on first floor for rounds, there is no one to take care of ground floor and watch the entrance. There should be at least two guards in any given area, so that if one has to go around, the other can watch the place,” said one of the security guards, on the condition of anonymity.

While talking about the issue, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said, “We have written to the higher authorities for funds to hire more employees so that security can be ensured inside the hospital premises. Additionally, I have asked the hospital management to issue visitor passes to the attendants of the patients so that unwanted visitors can be stopped at the entry.”

Apart from the security, visitors, including children from the lady wing next door, were spotted entering covid isolation ward at civil hospital without face masks. Due to a lack of signage, staff and required barricading, several patients were seen accessing the isolation area.

Commenting on the lax security arrangement at isolation ward, SMO Dr Amarjeet Kaur said, “Two entries leading to the isolation ward are locked, one has to be kept open in view of any emergencies that the patients in the ward might face. The patients also share responsibility and should refrain from entering hospital building without any need. There is a board displayed that clearly identifies the isolation ward and people still enter the wars and let their children play in its vicinity. We have repeatedly requested the people to follow covid appropriate behaviour in the hospital premises and to follow rules displayed around the hospital.”

Taking cognisance of the matter, covid-19 nodal officer Dr. Harinder Sood directed the staff to display proper signage in the restricted areas and assured that appropriate restrictions would be applied with immediate effect to bar people from entering isolation ward.