LS polls: Haryana candidates can file nominations from April 29

​Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said the notification regarding the May 25 Lok Sabha election in the state will be issued on Monday and that the fate of candidates in the fray will be decided by 1,99,81,982 voters spread across 10 constituencies. HT Image

With the poll notification on Monday, the nomination filing exercise will start. The last date for filing of nominations is May 6.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The CEO said the voter turnout in the previous Lok Sabha elections was 70% and this time the target is to increase it to at least 75% in the state. He said to push the poll percentage numerous initiatives such as the “Voter-in-Queue” app, polling invitations to voters, and setting up 31 polling booths in the multi-story societies of Global City Gurugram have been taken.

Gurugram has highest voter count in state

The Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency, he said, has a maximum of 25,46,916 voters, including 13,47,521 male, 11,99,317 female and 78 transgender, whereas, in the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency, the number of voters is 24,14,168 (13,10,206 male, 11,03,844 female and 118 transgender).

The Ambala assembly constituency has 10,51,443 male voters, 9,35,635 female voters and 76 transgender voters, while in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, there are 9,38,029 male voters, 8,50,439 female voters, and 23 transgender voters. In the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, there are 10,20,510 male voters, 9,11,339 female voters and 41 transgender voters.

Agarwal said in the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, there are 9,52,598 male voters, 8,32,569 female voters and 11 transgender voters. In the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, there are 11,03,606 male voters, 9,92,721 female voters and 37 transgender voters, and in the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, there are 9,40,969 male voters, 8,20,483 female voters and 44 transgender voters.

The number of voters in the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency is 18,83,383, which includes 9,96,702 male, 8,86,660 female and 21 transgender. Similarly, there are a total of 17,86,942 registered voters in the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency, out of which 9,42,692 are male, 8,44,237 are female and 13 are transgender voters.