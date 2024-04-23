LS polls: SAD to support INLD in Haryana

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday announced to support the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidates across Haryana in the forthcoming parliamentary elections scheduled in the last and seventh round on May 25. INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala (HT File)

The decision was taken at a meeting of the SAD’s Haryana unit which was presided over by party’s Haryana incharge – Balwinder Singh Bhundar. SAD Haryana unit president Sharanjit Singh Sotha was also present on the occasion.

INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala was also present. According to Chautala, INLD and the SAD were traditional alliance partners and their unity in the forthcoming elections would help the INLD to emerge victorious.

He also highlighted how an effort was on to marginalise and even finish the regional parties. “Only regional parties can fulfil the aspirations of people of the region and I am confident with the INLD and the SAD joining hands the aspirations of the people of Haryana will be fulfilled,” he said.

According to Bhundar, “The Akali Dal has taken feedback from its cadres in Haryana and there is an overwhelming view that the SAD should support the INLD which alone stands in support of the farmers, khet mazdoor as well as the poor and downtrodden.” He said the party would soon depute its Haryana team in the field and give them specific duties to support the INLD.