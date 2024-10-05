Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava on Saturday assumed command of the strategic Kashmir-based Chinar Corps, replacing Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai who led the corps for 16 months. Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava takes command of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps

Indian Army said the period had witnessed a strong security architecture facilitating peace and stability in the region. “It saw the conduct of two incident free Amarnath Yatras, the parliamentary elections in May 2024 and the assembly polls after a period of 10 years, in September to October 2024,” Defence spokesman said in a statement on the achievements of the outgoing army commander.

The spokesman said in last 16 months the corps achieved numerous successes in counter infiltration operations on the Line of Control and in counter terrorists operations in the valley, thereby dealing a significant and crippling blow to the terror network. “Today, the region stands at the doors of a new dawn. Various programmes to reach out to the Kashmir people were notable during this time and the outgoing Corps Commander will be remembered for his humane and friendly approach. He now moves to Army Headquarters, where he will assume the appointment at the director general of military operations.”

Srivastava after assuming the command paid tributes at the Chinar War Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment honouring the sacrifices of the bravehearts for the nation.

“A battle hardened soldier, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava, during his 34 years of illustrious military career, has held numerous prestigious command and staff appointments. The general officer possesses extensive operational experience in counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations having served in both Jammu and Kashmir as well as the North East. He has commanded the Counter Insurgency Force (Victor) in South Kashmir,” the spokesman said.