Ludhiana: 1,948 challans issued on Holi

As many as 1,948 motorists were issued challans amid traffic violations and hooliganism on Holi, police said on Thursday. Keeping the festive rush in mind, senior police officers along with traffic zonal in-charges carried out continuous patrolling in their respective areas. Checkpoints were set up at major intersections and roads to inspect vehicles and curb violations. Traffic police issuing challans to violators on Holi in Ludhiana on Thursday (HT Photo)

During the drive, the police took strict action against motorists for offences such as riding without helmets, triple riding and reckless driving. Apart from issuing challans, several vehicles were also impounded for serious violations.

During the operation, 55 drivers were found driving under the influence of alcohol and were challaned under relevant provisions.

In another incident at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, traffic police detained a group of youths who were celebrating Holi while riding dangerously on a tractor. One youth was sitting on the front bumper of the tractor, an act considered extremely hazardous for road safety. Traffic police zonal in-charge sub-inspector Ashok Kumar issued a challan to the tractor driver for dangerous driving.

ACP (Traffic) Jatin Bansal said a special drive was conducted on Holi to ensure road safety and maintain discipline on city roads. “There will be no compromise on road safety. Strict action will continue against those violating traffic rules,” he said.