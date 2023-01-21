Ludhiana: 10 booked for kidnapping, assaulting 20-yr-old

Two days after a 20-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by 10 men, police have lodged an FIR against them.

In his complaint, the victim, Harpreet Singh of Gobind Nagar Shimlapuri, said that he had a verbal spat with two of the accused on January 16 and two days later, when he went to Grewal Colony, Barota road to see his friend, the accused turned up there in a jeep and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon. They also vandalised his scooter before kidnapping him in their jeep.

The accused also snatched his two mobile phones and a gold chain.

The accused recorded the incident in their mobile phone and fled after dropping him in Gobind Nagar. They themselves posted the video on social networking sites later.

The victim has been admitted to hospital. The Daba police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Rana, Mohit, Rohit, Gaggu, Aman and Lott, while four of their aides are yet to be identified.

ASI Chamkaur Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 365 (Kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of IPC has been lodged against the accused.

The ASI added that the accused recorded the video and posted it on social networking sites to threaten people and to establish their supremacy in the area.