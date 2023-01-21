Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 10 booked for kidnapping, assaulting 20-yr-old

Ludhiana: 10 booked for kidnapping, assaulting 20-yr-old

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 12:01 AM IST

In his complaint, the victim, Harpreet Singh of Gobind Nagar Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, said that he had a verbal spat with two of the accused on January 16 and two days later, when he went to Grewal Colony, Barota road to see his friend, the accused turned up there in a jeep and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon. They also vandalised his scooter before kidnapping him in their jeep

Ludhiana police have lodged an FIR against ten men for kidnapping and assaulting the victim. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after a 20-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by 10 men, police have lodged an FIR against them.

In his complaint, the victim, Harpreet Singh of Gobind Nagar Shimlapuri, said that he had a verbal spat with two of the accused on January 16 and two days later, when he went to Grewal Colony, Barota road to see his friend, the accused turned up there in a jeep and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon. They also vandalised his scooter before kidnapping him in their jeep.

The accused also snatched his two mobile phones and a gold chain.

The accused recorded the incident in their mobile phone and fled after dropping him in Gobind Nagar. They themselves posted the video on social networking sites later.

The victim has been admitted to hospital. The Daba police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Rana, Mohit, Rohit, Gaggu, Aman and Lott, while four of their aides are yet to be identified.

ASI Chamkaur Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 365 (Kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of IPC has been lodged against the accused.

The ASI added that the accused recorded the video and posted it on social networking sites to threaten people and to establish their supremacy in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP