Ludhiana: 10 stolen bikes seized, two arrested

The division number 8 police have arrested two men involved in a spate of two-wheeler thefts, targeting residents across several areas. As many as 10 stolen motorcycles have been recovered from their possession. The accused in police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Shivpuri Mohalla, Malerkotla, and Jatinder Yadav, a resident of Hargobind Nagar Colony, Ludhiana.

According to inspector Amritpal Sharma, station house officer (SHO) at the division number 8 police station, the duo had been targeting public parks and other such areas across Ludhiana city, stealing motorcycles parked in these locations. Based on the investigation, a case was registered against them on May 13 at division number 8 police station under Sections 303 (theft), 3(5) (criminal act by several people with a common intention) and 317(2) (dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused are being questioned to ascertain further information about thefts.

Officials added that the documents of the recovered motorcycles are being verified to facilitate their return to the owners.