Ludhiana: 12 booked for murder bid on two teens

Complainant Jaswinder Singh Waraich of Pakhowal Road, a financier, said the accused told him that they wanted to teach him a lesson by assaulting his son
Victims Hematbir Singh, 17, and friend Sparsh Soni, 16, have suffered multiple injuries after an SUV ran over them and are currently admitted to a hospital. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 03:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Following a rivalry with his father, a group of assailants attempted a kill a teenager and his friend by running cars over them, police said on Friday.

The accused are Pratham, Jas, Angad Mann and Harsh Ghuman. Their eight accomplices are yet to be identified.

Victims Hematbir Singh, 17, and friend Sparsh Soni, 16, have suffered multiple injuries and are currently admitted to a hospital.

Complainant Jaswinder Singh Waraich of Pakhowal Road, a financier, said the accused told him that they wanted to teach him a lesson by assaulting his son.

He said when his son came out of his school on February 28, a Toyota Corolla car tried to crush him. “My son escaped and when he objected to the driver, two men alighted from the car and started thrashing him. He took a lift from his friend Sparsh Soni on his scooter in order to reach home. However, on the way, the accused called their other accomplices,” Waraich said.

He alleged that the accused came in two more cars and ran over his son and his friend. Hematbir has suffered injuries in his leg, shoulder and mouth, whereas Sparsh has sustained a fracture in his leg. Onlookers rushed the duo to a nearby hospital.

Sub-inspector Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

A hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.

