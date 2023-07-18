Ludhiana: 12 men vandalise tavern over food bill

Around 12 miscreants vandalised a tavern and an adjoining liquor shop in Shimlapuri following an argument with the owner of the pub over the bill of food items, police said on Tuesday. Police personnel outside the liquor shop in Shimlapuri in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The incident happened on Sunday. According to the owner of the tavern Sandeep, three of his employees were injured in the attack.

SI Kulbir Singh, the SHO of Daba police station, said, “The suspects had an argument with the tavern owner about the increased food bill. To seek revenge, they, along with their accomplices, attacked the shop. The investigation has begun, and we have identified half of the suspects. The police will soon arrest them and file an FIR against them.”

Sandeep, who filed the complaint said that the miscreants, along with their friends, came to the tavern armed with sharp weapons and sticks.

“They attacked the employees, damaged the furniture, and broke liquor bottles in both the tavern and the adjacent shop. They also stole ₹90,000 from the cash drawer,” he said.