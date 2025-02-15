Ludhiana: 12 projects approved at MC’s F&CC meet

After a gap of two years, the meeting of the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) finance and contract committee (F&CC) was held on Friday during which 12 development projects were approved, officials said. This was the first F&CC meeting following the MC elections held recently. The meeting, chaired by mayor Inderjeet Kaur, took place at the mayor’s camp office near Nehru Rose Garden. Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar and deputy mayor Prince Johar were also present. Mayor Inderjeet Kaur chairs a meeting of the finance and contracts committee on Friday. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, over 100 development projects were discussed, but only 12 were approved. According to MC officials, the approved projects include a water treatment plant and canal water supply project worth ₹2.66 crore, maintenance work for 5,600 square metres of parks across the city, construction of a bridge over Buddha Nullah near Kundanpuri at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore, upgrading various intersections in Ludhiana as per recommendations from the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre, reconstruction of streets in Old Sabzi Mandi, Ward 37, construction of a retaining wall and road along Buddha Nullah from Shivpuri Pulley to Jain Nagar Pulley, a bridge near Shivpuri and another across Buddha Nullah near Manna Singh Nagar.

Officials were also directed to ensure that essential materials like manhole covers and brooms are always available in MC stores. Additionally, strict instructions were issued to monitor the quality of ongoing construction and maintenance work in the city. Any negligence in quality standards will not be tolerated, they were told.

After the meeting, mayor Inderjeet Kaur said, “We have approved 12 agendas. The remaining ones will be cleared in the coming days. I have asked officials to issue fresh tenders for the six major parking sites that have been pending for two years. Necessary formalities for the same have been completed.”