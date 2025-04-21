Ludhiana: 13 specialists yet to join govt hospitals in district

Almost a month after the health department posted 13 postgraduates from the government medical colleges of the state to the government hospitals in the district, none of them have joined their postings yet. The hospital has been trying to get service from physicians posted at other hospitals, on deputation. (HT Photo)

On 23 March, these specialist doctors from the 255 postgraduates from the government medical colleges were ordered to join government hospitals across the state as per the bond signed by them at the time of admission.

Six physicians, one each from the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) in Raikot, Sub-divisional Hospital in Samrala, Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sudhar, and two from Sub-Divisional Hospital in Jagroan were supposed to join.

The sub-dvisional hospitals in Raikot and Samrala were also given an ear nose and throat (ENT) specialist, while the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Khanna got a radiologist and SDH Raikot got an ophthalmologist. Senior medical officer (SMO), Civil Hospital, Dr Harpreet Singh said that the physician hasn’t joined yet and there is no information on when they will join.

The physician at Civil Hospital, Dr Amanpreet, was recently promoted to district family-planning officer (DFPO), leaving the hospital without any regular medicine specialist. Ever since, the hospital has been trying to get service from physicians posted at other hospitals, on deputation.

State president of Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), Dr Akhil Sareen, said, “Usually the joining period is of a few weeks. We are hopeful that the specialists will join in the upcoming week.”

After the order a few postgraduates also challenged it in court, according to Dr Sharad Kumar, who was posted to the SDH Jagraon.

“However, the case is yet not concluded. While the tenure of postgraduation for some of the doctors had completed earlier, mine would complete on 27th April and I will join Sub-Divisional Hospital Jagraon after that.” Noting the reluctance of many doctors in joining government hospitals, Dr Akhil Sareen, said, “Overall, an in-depth introspection is needed as to considerable disenchantment of the doctors towards the public health cadre in the state.”