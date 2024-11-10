Ludhiana: 13 trains coming from UP, Bihar to also stop at Dhandari

To ease passenger load at Ludhiana Junction, the Railways have added a stoppage at Dhandari Kalan for 13 trains coming from Bihar and UP. This step has been taken so that migrants who had gone to their native places for the festive season can return without any hassles. Dhandhari Kalan is an industrial area where a lot of the migrant labour works. Besides the regular stoppage at Ludhiana, these trains will stop at Dhandari for two minutes from November 10 to 20. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana Junction station, over the past few days, has witnessed heavy rush as people in thousands came back to the city after the festive season. Besides the regular stoppage at Ludhiana, these trains will stop at Dhandari for two minutes from November 10 to 20.

These include train numbers 04645 between Barauni (Bihar) and Jammu, 03309 between Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and Jammu, 05734 between Katihar (Bihar) and Amritsar, 09321 Mhow (Madhya Pradesh) and Katra, 13151 between Kolkata and Jammu, 12331 between Howrah (West Bengal) and Jammu, 15655 between Kamakhya (Assam) and Katra, 15651 between Guwahati and Jammu, 15653 between Guwahati and Jammu, 12317 between Kolkata and Amritsar, 12357 between Kolkata and Amritsar, 12379 between Kolkata and Amritsar, and 15531 between Saharsa (Bihar) and Amritsar.