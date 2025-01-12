Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 14-year-old raped, accused at large

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 13, 2025 05:22 AM IST

An FIR under Section 64 of the BNS and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused

The division number 7 police have booked a dairy worker for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Ashraf Begh of Tajpur Road. The accused, who is an acquaintance of the victim’s family, is at large.

Police have booked a dairy worker for allegedly raping the minor. (HT File)
The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s mother. The complainant said she sent her daughter to buy snacks from a nearby shop. “She returned crying. On being asked, the girl stated that the accused met her on the way and took her to an isolated place and raped her,” the complainant mentioned.

ASI Randhir Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 64 of the BNS and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.

