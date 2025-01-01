Ludhiana: 16 mobile thefts reported during Diljit’s concert

Burglars had a field day during a musical concert of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh on the last evening of the year 2024. The police admitted to have received at least 16 complaints of mobile theft after the concert, which was held at the football ground of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). The police also rounded up a suspect for questioning. He has attended back-to-back three live performances of Diljit Dosanjh. A clean-up drive after the concert of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

However, sources said that over 50 people lost their mobile phones during the concert, especially when they were enjoying dancing to the tunes and while leaving the concert. The suspect is a mechanic from Dadar in Mumbai. The police found that he flew from Mumbai to Guwahati to attend a live concert of the singer. Then he took a flight to Chandigarh and attended another concert. He reached Ludhiana to attend the finale. He was about to return to Dadar on Wednesday, but due to police interrogation he missed the flight.

According to people, many have complained about losing their mobile phones the moment the singer started the concert. Many of them lost their phones while coming out of the venue.

“After the concert, people rushed out of the venue in a hurry to avoid traffic jams and a number of people lost their mobile phones,”said Jeevan Singh, a Gill Road resident, who attended the concert.

Inspector Rajinderpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the PAU police station, said people lost their mobile phones in the crowd. It is yet to be discovered if the phones were stolen or they dropped them themselves. The police have put some of the mobile phones on tracing.

The inspector added that the Dadar resident came under the scanner after some of the attendees accused him of stealing their mobile phones. The police found that the man had attended Diljit’s concerts in Guwahati and Chandigarh too and he was travelling by air.

Further, he added that as of now nothing was recovered from the Dadar man, but investigation is on. No FIR has been registered against him for now. Necessary action will be taken after questioning, the police added.