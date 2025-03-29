Ludhiana: 17-yr-old who killed NRI by setting her ablaze nabbed

Haibowal police solved the murder case of an elderly NRI woman and apprehended a 17-year-old on Friday. According to the police, the juvenile confessed to killing the woman by setting her on fire following a dispute over rent. Victim Narinder Kaur Deol. (HT File)

The victim, Narinder Kaur Deol, 80, was a US citizen. She used to live at her house at Raghbir Park on Jassian Road for some time in the year. She lived on the first floor while the ground floor was rented.

The juvenile, 17, is the son of the tenant and a student of Class 12. The police are scanning the role of his parents and other family members.

Inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer at Haibowal police station, said the incident happened on March 23. The woman was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by police after the neighbours called. The police informed her daughter, Ravinder Kaur, living in US, who reached the city. Meanwhile, the victim succumbed to the injuries on March 26. Earlier, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of BNS following the statement of Ravinder Kaur.

Later, the victim’s daughter claimed it to be a murder, the police initiated an investigation, and it came to light that one of the sons of the tenants was missing. The police started searching him and traced him at Sangam Chowk on Chuharpur Road. During questioning, the juvenile confessed to the crime.

“The juvenile, during questioning, stated that the rent of the house was due for the past six months. He went upstairs to pay a part of the rent, as the family could arrange a small amount. The woman, who was cooking in the kitchen, refused to accept the money and asked him to pay the full amount, which was ₹50,000,” said the SHO.

“The boy stated that in a fit of rage, he dragged the woman to the gas stove and set her clothes on fire from the stove. He left immediately, leaving the woman engulfed in the flames. After the neighbours noticed flames emitting from the house, they came for the rescue of the woman and alerted the police,” the SHO added.

Ravinder Kaur stated that her mother told her about the attack perpetrated by the boy.

Further, the SHO added that the father of the boy is jobless, while his mother runs the family. Two brothers of the boy also help their mother to run the family. The boy also worked as a part-time worker at a chemist shop.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged against the accused.