Ludhiana: 18-yr-old mentally challenged boy sodomised, two booked

The Sadar Police of Jagraon booked a Sohian village resident for allegedly sodomising an 18-year-old mentally challenged boy.

According to police, a friend of the accused had videotaped the incident and later put it on social networking sites.

The kin of the victim came to know about the incident on Thursday after the video went viral following which they filed a complaint. The Sadar Jagraon Police lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated a probe. The accused has been identified as Jassi. The police also booked his friend Kalu, who made the video.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the father of the victim. The complaint stated that his son is mentally challenged from birth. He came to know about the incident when his cousin showed him the video that went viral on social networking sites. When he asked his son about it, he revealed that the accused had sexually assaulted him. Later, he filed a complaint to the police.

Inspector Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the matter, said that an FIR under sections 377 of the IPC and section 67 of Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

