Ludhiana: 19-year-old found bludgeoned to death at vacant plot

A 19-year-old factory worker was found bludgeoned to death at a vacant plot on Daba Road on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Anthony, 19, a resident of Jain Colony.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, Mangal Singh, police have lodged a murder case against unidentified accused. The complainant said Anthony was at home on Saturday night after returning home from work. At around 9 pm, he suddenly left the house without telling them anything.

When he did not return home and his mobile phone was also switched off, his family started searching for him, but to no avail.

He added that on Sunday morning, the locals informed him that Anthony is lying dead at the vacant plot. They immediately rushed to the spot and informed the police. Cops from the Division Number 6 police station reached the spot and found that Anthony’s face had been battered with stones.

Police scanned CCTV footage, in which Anthony was captured consuming liquor with some unidentified people and walking towards the plot. Police are trying to identify the people who he was with.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 6 police station, said the victim’s body has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy.