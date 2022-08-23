Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 2 arrested for snatching and vehicle lifting

Ludhiana | 2 arrested for snatching and vehicle lifting

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 11:13 PM IST

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jyoti Yadav said assistant sub-inspector Kapil Kumar’s team arrested the accused who used to target pedestrians during night hours in Ludhiana, threatening them by flashing a sharp-edged weapon and snatching valuables from them

Ludhiana police arrested two accused for snatching and vehicle lifting and case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 379 B (2) (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Tuesday arrested two accused for snatching and vehicle lifting and recovered two e-rickshaws, two autorickshaws, two motorcycles, five mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh alias Goldy of Pratap Nagar and Ajay Kumar alias Honey of SAS Nagar.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jyoti Yadav said assistant sub-inspector Kapil Kumar’s team nabbed the accused who used to target pedestrians during night hours, threatening them by flashing a sharp-edged weapon and snatching valuables from them.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 379 B (2) (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Division number 6 police station.

The accused Amarjit is already facing an FIR under the charges of theft, while Ajay is facing trial in Arms Act case registered against him at Pathankot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP