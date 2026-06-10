Ludhiana: 2 booked for posing as scribes, duping British national of ₹ 1L

Jagraon police have booked two men for allegedly posing as scribes and duping a British woman of ₹1.2 lakh on the pretext of using their influence with the police to secure action on her complaint. Sub-inspector Khushpinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered under multiple sections of extortion, cheating, criminal conspiracy of Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Naseeb Singh, alias Naseeb Virk, and Sonu Sherpuri, both residents of Sherpur Kalan village.

The 39-year-old complainant, a resident of Nangal village in Dehlon, told police that she was involved in a civil dispute pending before the court of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Jagraon. She alleged that an altercation broke out between the parties during a court hearing on June 3, following which she decided to bring the matter to the attention of the media.

The woman further alleged that the two accused approached her, introduced themselves as media persons, gained her confidence and

took ₹1 lakh from her on the assurance that they would help get action initiated in the matter.

The following day, she submitted a complaint to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ludhiana Rural, which was marked to Jagraon police station for further action.

In her complaint, the woman further alleged that the accused contacted her again on June 8 and demanded ₹5 lakh, claiming they had links within the police and could ensure action on her complaint. When she expressed her inability to arrange the amount, they allegedly persuaded her to pay another ₹20,000.

She later discovered that the men were allegedly impersonating journalists and approached the police, seeking action against them.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR against the two accused.

Sub-inspector Khushpinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the duo. Further investigation is underway, he added